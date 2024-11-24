Generals Send Home Wolves with 4-2 Win

November 24, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON. - The Oshawa Generals returned home to end the weekend and faced off against the Sudbury Wolves. They started the game on the right foot just under four minutes in. A nice tic-tac-toe passing play was finished off by Colby Barlow in the slot, finding the top left corner and taking a 1-0 lead.

At the period's halfway mark, Luca Marrelli scored an insurance goal, rocketing a shot bar down from the top of the circles. Torrance nabbed the secondary assist on the goal and clinched his 100th career OHL point. But Sudbury spoiled the celebration by getting back within one on a Quintin Musty five-hole goal.

Later in the frame, Beckett Sennecke undressed a Sudbury defender before feeding Owen Griffin, who made no mistake and gave the Generals a 3-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

No goals were scored in the second, and Sudbury broke the deadlock 4:36 into the third period to make it 3-2. But Luca D'Amato sealed the deal, scoring an empty netter late in the third to win the game 4-2.

The Generals are back in action on Friday at home against the Brantford Bulldogs. You can catch all the action on Rogers TV and CHL TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:00 PM.

