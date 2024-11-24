Colts Take Second Win of the Weekend

November 24, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ending the road trip in Sarnia had the Colts looking to stack up another victory against the struggling Sting.

Despite being outshot 9-7 in the first period, the Colts were controlling the period. Colts defenceman Grayson Tiller would find himself in the slot and redirected the shot home to give the Colts the opening goal, with Evan Passmore and Beau Jelsma getting the assist. With the point, Beau Jelsma recorded his 200th career OHL point.

The second period brought out the scoring for the Colts. Cole Beaudoin carried the puck up and powered his way to the net with the puck climbing up over the netminder and into the net, Riley Patterson with the lone assist. Michael Derbidge was gifted a grade-A scoring chance in the slot and fired home the snapshot low glove to give the Colts a 3-0 lead, with Brad Gardiner and Jaiden Newton netting the assists. The tally would be Derbidge's first of the season. Colts blueliner Evan Passmore made his return to the lineup after serving a five-game suspension and made the Sting pay. Picking up the puck from Beau Jelsma on the blue line, Passmore snuck down and snapped home his third of the season to give the Colts the commanding 4-0 lead.

The Sting would have some fight in the third period, scoring twice to make it a 4-2 game. With the last-minute push by the Colts to extend the lead, Cole Beaudoin would win the net battle and quickly pot his second goal of the game to push the lead to 5-2.

The victory was the second win of the weekend for the Colts as they wrapped up the road trip. Sam Hillebrandt stopped 25 of 27 shots he faced to push his weekend total to 75 saves.

The Colts will have a much-needed off day on Monday and return Tuesday to get ready for the three-in-three starting Thursday against Sudbury.

