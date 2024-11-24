Generals Look to Close out Weekend on a High against the Wolves

November 24, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return to the Tribute Communities Centre to take on the Sudbury Wolves in the final game of a three-game weekend.

The Gens split the first two games of the weekend dropping a tough one Friday night before taking down the Attack in Owen Sound on Saturday. Oshawa sits second in both the East Division and Eastern Conference with a 14-8-1-1 record.

Sudbury comes to town one of the hottest teams in the league picking up points in each of their last five games. The Wolves will hope to hold the Generals high powered offence at bay as they bolster the best penalty kill unit in the league.

This is the first time that the Gens will faceoff against the Wolves this season, with their last meeting being a 5-1 Oshawa win to clinch the Eastern Conference in the final game of last years regular season.

After a slow start to the game the Generals figured it out in the second period scoring twice in the frame as Matthew Buckley scored his 30th of the season before Calum Ritchie made it 2-0 Gens.

Oshawa would add another one to start the third as Ritchie grabbed his second of the game. Sudbury would get one back cutting the lead to 3-1 but Dylan Roobroeck would net a pair of goals putting the game to rest.

On the Gens side keep an eye out for Luke Torrance as the Oshawa, On. native sits two points shy of 100 in his OHL career. Torrance has made his presence felt this season with 24 points in 21 games including 10 goals and 14 assists.

For the Wolves it has been Quentin Musty getting the train back on the tracks as the San Jose Sharks first-rounder has 19 points in 10 games since returning to the lineup.

