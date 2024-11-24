A November to Remember: Kingston Frontenacs Soar to First Place

November 24, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Kingston Frontenacs are red hot, surging to the top of the Ontario Hockey League's Eastern Conference with a dominant performance throughout November. With just one game remaining this month, the Frontenacs boast an impressive 10-2-0-0 record, including seven victories on home ice. Their climb to first place has been powered by a balanced attack featuring high-octane offense, stifling defense, and stellar goaltending-a true team effort from top to bottom.

This incredible run began on October 17th. Since then, the Frontenacs have gone 12-3-3-0, securing 27 of a possible 33 points and amassing a conference-leading 34 points in the Eastern Conference. Over this stretch, they've outscored their opponents 72-53, propelling them to the top of the standings and igniting excitement in Kingston.

The team's success has been fueled by remarkable contributions from all lines, particularly their NHL-drafted players. Overager Cedrick Guindon, a Montreal Canadiens draftee, leads the charge with 24 points (11G, 13A) in the last 18 games. Buffalo Sabres prospect Ethan Miedema is close behind with 23 points (7G, 16A), while Vegas Golden Knights prospect Tuomas Uronen and Calgary Flames prospect Jacob Battaglia have tallied 21 points (10G, 11A) and 20 points (9G, 11A), respectively-each producing at over a point-per-game pace.

The blueline has also been key, contributing 45 points during this stretch. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Emil Pieniniemi leads the defense with 16 points (1G, 15A) over the past 18 games. Team captain and St. Louis Blues prospect Quinton Burns has added nine assists while delivering a physical edge to anchor the team's recent dominance.

In net, the Frontenacs have enjoyed stellar performances from their dynamic duo. Mason Vaccari boasts a 6-0-1-0 record, while Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Nolan Lalonde has posted a 5-3-3-0 mark. Together, they've provided the stability and confidence necessary for the team's sustained success.

The Frontenacs' next challenge is a heavyweight showdown against the Western Conference-leading London Knights on Friday, November 29th, at Slush Puppie Place. This marquee matchup features two of the OHL's most potent offenses and promises to be a thrilling contest. Fans can secure tickets online at www.kingstonfrontenacs.com, with group rates available for as low as $19 (tax included) for parties of eight or more.

This highly anticipated game will showcase 19 NHL prospects, including standout players from the London Knights such as Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan, Edmonton Oilers prospect Sam O'Reilly, and San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson. Don't miss this epic clash between the Eastern and Western Conference leaders!

