Gastonia Holds off Rockers 5-4

July 30, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Gastonia Baseball Club's Jake Gatewood snapped a 3-3 game with a two-run homer in the eighth inning to lead Gastonia to a 5-4 win over High Point on Tuesday night at Truist Point. The Rockers mounted a furious rally in the ninth but could not complete it.

Gatewood's homer came with two outs in the eighth inning off Rockers reliever Will Carter. Having entered in the eighth, Carter retired the first two batters on soft infield grounders. After walking Justin Wylie, Gatewood hit a 3-1 pitch out to right to put Gastonia up 5-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, Brian Parreira led off the inning by reaching on a throwing error by Gastonia second baseman Justin Wylie. D.J. Burt followed with a single but Parreira was thrown out at third by rightfielder Eric De La Rosa. After Burt stole second, Martin Figueroa slapped a single up the middle to score Burt and pull the Rockers to within one. But Gastonia closer Gabe Klobosits was able to retire Ben Aklinski to end the game.

The Rockers struck first when Aidan Brewer singled to drive in Trey Martin for a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Martin had previously singled to right and then stole second base.

Figueroa blasted a solo homer, his fourth of the season, in the third inning for a 2-0 Rockers lead.

In the top of the fourth, Gatewood singled home Wylie to put Gastonia on the board. Gastonia scored again in the fifth with a solo homer from Jacob Robson to tie the game at 2-2.

Brewer collected another RBI single, scoring Trey Martin to break the tie in the sixth frame giving High Point a 3-2 advantage. Gastonia responded in the seventh with an RBI single from J.J Schwarz knot the game again at 3-3.

Despite the loss, the Rockers (14-7) remain in first place in the Atlantic League's South Division, over Charleston (13-8) and Gastonia (12-9).

The High Point Rockers will face the Gastonia Baseball Club for game two of the series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.