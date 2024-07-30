Ducks Swim Past Revs in Rain-Shortened Opener

July 30, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution were unable to make up for an early Long Island Ducks outburst on Tuesday, falling in a rain shortened affair, 9-4 at WellSpan Park, snapping a four-game winning streak.

The Ducks offense got off to a blistering start against Aaron Fletcher, scoring five runs in the first inning. Ivan Castillo opened the scoring with an RBI single, and two batters later Ryan McBroom added an RBI double. Zach Racusin put the final run across with a single as the Ducks batted around in the first. Even their outs were productive as Frank Schwindel and Tyler Osik each knocked in runs on groundouts.

In the second inning, Castillo and Schwindel clubbed back-to-back home runs accounting for three more runs, spotting Long Island an early 8-0 cushion. It was the third time opposing hitters have gone back-to-back against the Revs this season, the second of which has involved the Ducks and Castillo.

Long Island starter Daniel Corcino retired the first six batters he faced on the night before Zander Wiel led off the third inning with a single. Rudy Martin Jr drove him home with a double off the Arch Nemesis in left to put York on the board. Matt McDermott followed with an RBI groundout to make it 8-2.

Alex Valverde entered to pitch the fourth and gave up an unearned two-out run on a Revs defensive miscue, trying to back-pick Aaron Antonini at first base. It was the first run Valverde has allowed since July 9 at Long Island.

Wiel plated a debuting Joe Perez on a sacrifice fly in the fourth, but York stranded the bases loaded when Martin Jr flew out to the warning track in left center field, still trailing 9-3.

In the fifth, Perez recorded his first Revs hit and RBI, singling home David Washington who had reached on a two-out double. York, however, was unable to cash in further, stranding another two runners while trailing 9-4.

After Valverde completed his third inning in relief, the tarp was brought onto the field in the middle of the sixth inning with the game ultimately called after a 48-minute delay.

York will look to bounce back on Wednesday when Jon Olsen (8-1) takes the mound against Mike Montgomery (4-4) at 6:30 p.m. It is Bark in the Park and a Winning Wednesday presented by PA Lottery. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: Alfredo Reyes reached on an infield single in the fourth, extending his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games. York dropped back to 30 games above .500 at 57-27 on the season while Long Island's win allowed them to reach the .500 mark at 42-42. The loss snaps a streak of five straight wins in series openers for the Revs. It is the Revs' second rain-shortened game of the year (May 25 vs Staten Island, also a six-inning defeat).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.