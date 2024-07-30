High Point Rockers Add Former Deacon to Roster

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Former Wake Forest University pitcher Cole Roland has signed a contract with the High Point Rockers. He made his first professional pitching appearance Saturday night in a game at Southern Maryland.

Roland, 25, played a key role in the Demon Deacons reaching the College World Series in 2023 and the NCAA Regionals in 2024. The reliever went 2-1 for the Deacs in 2023, posting a 2.05 ERA and making two saves. In 2024, he was 1-0 with six saves.

Roland played at Dartmouth before heading to Wake Forest. He was a co-captain for the Big Green in 2022 and named the team's Teammate of the Year.

Roland is the first former Demon Deacon to play for the Rockers.

