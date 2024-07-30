Additional 2024 Unused Ticket Days Announced

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that August 20, 21, 22 and 30, as well as September 1, 2, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15, will all be Unused Ticket Days at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Fans who were unable to make it out to a ballgame earlier this season and are still in possession of their unused tickets can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value at the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, subject to availability.

Those interested in exchanging their unused tickets can do so by visiting the ballpark box office ONLY. The box office is open Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and during all Ducks home games. A $1 ticket surcharge fee will be applied on all tickets exchanged, and tickets may not be exchanged online or by phone.

Highlights for the Unused Ticket Day games include:

August 20: Fans' Choice Night, Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday and Triple Play Tuesday

August 21: 2004 Championship 20th Anniversary Series - Kevin Baez Oversized Baseball Cards (first 1,500 fans), Wendy's Wednesday and Waddle In Wednesday

August 22: 2024 Ducks Team Photos, courtesy of Farmingdale Meat Market (first 1,500 fans), Tex's Chicken & Burgers Thursday and Thirsty Thursday

August 30: Ducks Bucket Hats, courtesy of Merch & Swag (first 1,000 fans), Pand Tap Room Friday

September 1: Ducks T-Shirts (first 1,000 fans) plus Postgame Plaza Wrestling Event, presented by New York Wrestling Connection, and Bethpage Sunday Family Funday

September 2: Bark in the Park

September 10: Magnetic Photo Frames, courtesy of AARP (first 1,500 fans), Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday and Triple Play Tuesday

September 11: Wendy's Wednesday and Waddle In Wednesday

September 12: QuackerJack Oversized Baseball Cards, courtesy of The Anne V. Graziani Fund (first 1,500 fans), Appearance by Long Island Ghostbusters, Tex's Chicken & Burgers Thursday and Thirsty Thursday

September 13: Waterproof Phone Pouches, courtesy of Sunrise Credit Services Inc. (first 1,500 fans), and Tap Room Friday

September 14: Postgame Fireworks Spectacular, presented by the Suffolk County PBA, and L.I. MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday

September 15: Islip Goes Purple with Posters, courtesy of Youth Enrichment Services (first 1,000 fans), and Bethpage Sunday Family Funday

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 710 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

