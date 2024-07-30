Ducks Rain on Revolution Parade in York

(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 9-4 in a rain-shortened opener of a three-game series on Tuesday night at WellSpan Park.

The Ducks erupted out of the gate for five runs in the first inning off Revolution starter Aaron Fletcher. RBI singles by Ivan Castillo and Zach Racusin, an RBI double by Ryan McBroom and run-scoring groundouts from Frank Schwindel and Tyler Osik highlighted the inning. Three more runs in the second on back-to-back home runs to left field by Castillo (two-run) and Schwindel (solo) made it 8-0 Long Island.

York got on the scoreboard in the third inning against Ducks starter Daniel Corcino with an RBI double by Rudy Martin Jr. and a run-scoring groundout from Matt McDermott. The teams traded runs in the fourth, as Aaron Antonini connected for a two-out single and McBroom scored on a throwing error for the Ducks, while Zander Wiel lifted a sac fly to center for the Revs, making it a 9-3 ballgame.

Joe Perez connected for an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, closing the gap to five. However, the skies opened up in the sixth inning, and the game was called shortly thereafter.

Corcino (5-6) earned the win, tossing five innings of four-run ball, allowing six hits and three walks while striking out five. Fletcher (5-5) took the loss, surrendering eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and three walks in three innings with one strikeout.

Schwindel led the Ducks offensively with three hits, two RBIs and a run. Castillo added two hits, three RBIs and two runs, while Antonini added two hits and a run.

The Ducks and Revolution continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Mike Montgomery (4-4, 4.30) gets the start for the Ducks against Revolution righty Jon Olsen (8-1, 3.30).

Long Island returns home on Friday, August 2, to begin a three-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Can Koozies, courtesy of Premier Asset Solutions. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and as fans exit the ballpark, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check (dine-in) and 50% off your first online or mobile order app from Tap Room. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 710 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

