Lexington Legends Host Exciting Homestand against Charleston Dirty Birds

July 30, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends are gearing up for an exciting week of baseball as they host the Charleston Dirty Birds from Tuesday, July 30th to Thursday, August 1st. Fans can look forward to a series of fun promotions and special deals throughout the week at Wild Health Field.

Tuesday, July 30th: $2 Tuesday

Promotion: Enjoy select food items for just $2! (popcorn, peanuts, canned sodas and pretzels)

Gates Open: 6:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:45 PM

Wednesday, July 31st: Waggy Wednesday and BOGO Hot Dogs

Promotion: Bring your furry friends to the ballpark and enjoy buy one, get one free hot dogs!

Gates Open: 6:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:45 PM

Thursday, August 1st: Thirsty Thursday

Promotion: Indulge in $2 domestic beers and $3 craft beers.

Special Event: Enter for a chance to win 2 suite tickets to see the Savannah Bananas game on August 3rd in Louisville, KY! (All participants must be present at the game on Aug. 1 to win. Winner will be announced in the 9th inning)

Gates Open: 6:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:45 PM

Tickets for all games can be purchased in advance by visiting lexingtonlegends.com or by calling the box office at 859-252-HITS (4487).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.