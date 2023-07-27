Gasper's Walk-Off Whack Proclaims Victory to Cap Off Pitching Gem

July 27, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Mickey Gasper on game night

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Mickey Gasper on game night(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Bowie Baysox by a score of 4-3 in extra-inning walk-off fashion on Thursday night in the third of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark.

Mickey Gasper walked it off with an RBI single in the 10th inning, marking Somerset's fourth walk-off victory of the season.

Rehabbing Yankees outfielder Willie Calhoun went 1-for-5 with a base hit in his sixth game for Somerset.

Somerset's bullpen trio of Edgar Barclay, Danny Watson, and Jesus Liranzo combined to throw 7.1 IP, allowing 1 R on 3 H, and striking out 13. Watson and Liranzo went on a streak of seven straight outs recorded on strikeouts between the 7th and 10th innings.

With 16 K, Patriots pitchers have struck out 10+ in six of their last seven games.

RHP Yoendrys Gomez (2.2 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 2 K) threw a season high 62 pitches in his 11th start of the season, taking a no decision.

RHP Jesus Liranzo (2.0 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 4 K) earned his first win as a Patriot, striking out the side in the 9th before hurling a perfect 10th inning.

2B Mickey Gasper (1-for-2, RBI) entered the ballgame for Max Burt in the 7th inning, before he provided the walk-off hit in the 10th inning with an RBI single scoring Tyler Hardman. Over Gasper's last 20 G dating back to 5/28, he's slashing .373/.464/.644 with 18 R and 13 RBI.

C Josh Breaux (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) sent the ballgame to extras with a two-run, game-tying blast in the 9th inning, bringing Somerset back from a 3-1 deficit.

The three-hit game marked the first of the season with Somerset for Breaux and third multi-hit game. The two-run blast accounted for Breaux's third homer in 11 games for Somerset this season.

LF Jasson Dominguez (3-for-5, RBI) put Somerset on the board with an RBI single in the 1st inning as part of a three-hit game.

The three-hit performance marked Dominguez's team leading 21st multi-hit game of the season. Dominguez is now 26-for-88 (.295) in July with 10 multi-hit games.

The Yankees top prospect has now reached base in seven straight contests.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.