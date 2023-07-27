Gasper's Walk-Off Whack Proclaims Victory to Cap Off Pitching Gem
July 27, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots defeated the Bowie Baysox by a score of 4-3 in extra-inning walk-off fashion on Thursday night in the third of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark.
Mickey Gasper walked it off with an RBI single in the 10th inning, marking Somerset's fourth walk-off victory of the season.
Rehabbing Yankees outfielder Willie Calhoun went 1-for-5 with a base hit in his sixth game for Somerset.
Somerset's bullpen trio of Edgar Barclay, Danny Watson, and Jesus Liranzo combined to throw 7.1 IP, allowing 1 R on 3 H, and striking out 13. Watson and Liranzo went on a streak of seven straight outs recorded on strikeouts between the 7th and 10th innings.
With 16 K, Patriots pitchers have struck out 10+ in six of their last seven games.
RHP Yoendrys Gomez (2.2 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 2 K) threw a season high 62 pitches in his 11th start of the season, taking a no decision.
RHP Jesus Liranzo (2.0 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 4 K) earned his first win as a Patriot, striking out the side in the 9th before hurling a perfect 10th inning.
2B Mickey Gasper (1-for-2, RBI) entered the ballgame for Max Burt in the 7th inning, before he provided the walk-off hit in the 10th inning with an RBI single scoring Tyler Hardman. Over Gasper's last 20 G dating back to 5/28, he's slashing .373/.464/.644 with 18 R and 13 RBI.
C Josh Breaux (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) sent the ballgame to extras with a two-run, game-tying blast in the 9th inning, bringing Somerset back from a 3-1 deficit.
The three-hit game marked the first of the season with Somerset for Breaux and third multi-hit game. The two-run blast accounted for Breaux's third homer in 11 games for Somerset this season.
LF Jasson Dominguez (3-for-5, RBI) put Somerset on the board with an RBI single in the 1st inning as part of a three-hit game.
The three-hit performance marked Dominguez's team leading 21st multi-hit game of the season. Dominguez is now 26-for-88 (.295) in July with 10 multi-hit games.
The Yankees top prospect has now reached base in seven straight contests.
