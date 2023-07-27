Harrisburg Senators Game Information vs Altoona

TODAY'S GAME: The Senators and Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) play game three of their six-game series tonight at FNB Field. The Senators and Curve are meeting for the second time this season. The Senators took four of six from Altoona in late June at FNB Field. The teams meet once more, in Altoona, in September which is the Senators only visit to Altoona this season. Overall Harrisburg is 40-51 and Altoona is 43-45.

TONIGHT'S STARTING PITCHERS: Harrisburg sends LH Alex Troop (3-7, 4.00 ERA) to the mound. He's opposed by LH Anthony Solometo (1-2, 3.04 ERA) who is on the hill for Altoona. While at Michigan State, Alex was one of five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player Award. Tonight is Troop's 50 appearance for the Senators. Overall with Harrisburg over parts of the last three seasons, he's 10-12 with a 4.23 ERA.

LAST TIME OUT: The Altoona Curve knocked off the Harrisburg Senators Wednesday afternoon 3-1 at FNB Field. The Senators scored first on an error followed by a triple in the first inning, but that's all the runs they would score Wednesday. Altoona immediately tied the game in the second and took the lead in the fifth when they scored a pair of runs. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

UPCOMING DOCKET: After this six-game series with Altoona, the Senators hit the road for a six-game series in Richmond to take on the Flying Squirrels. It's their second and final trip to Richmond. Their remaining schedule is this week vs Altoona; at Erie; home vs Akron; at Richmond; home vs Reading; at Binghamton & Altoona; home vs Bowie.

ABOUT THE 2023 SENATORS: The Sens have used 52 players (27 pitchers & 25 position players). They've had 21 players make their double-A debut. There are 16 players on the current active roster that were originally drafted/signed by the Nationals. Of the 28 active players, 23 were in the Nationals organization last year.

PROSPECT WATCH: Harrisburg has six players in the MLB Pipeline top 30 Nationals prospects and they are #1 OF James Wood (#4 overall); #2 Brady House (#70 overall); #5 OF Robert Hassell III (#93 overall); #12 RHP Cole Henry; #18 INF Trey Lipscomb; and #22 LHP Mitchell Parker. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #1 Wood (#5 overall); #2 Hassell III; #3 House (#92 overall); #13 Henry; #17 Lipscomb; #24 Parker; #26 LHP Dustin Saenz; and #27 OF Jacob Young.

IN THE NATIONALS ORGANIZATION: Washington (43-59) rallied for four ninth inning runs to beat Colorado 5-4... Rochester (46-50) split two with Worcester, winning game one 10-8 and falling in the nightcap 4-2... Wilmington (38-52) lost to Brooklyn 3-0... Fredericksburg (40-48) lost to Myrtle Beach 10-5.

TODAY IN SENATORS HISTORY: 2003: Noah Hall homers for third straight game as the Senators beat Reading 1-0 before a crowd of 3,746 on City Island. Right-handers Chris Young and Roy Corcoran combine on the five-hit shutout.

