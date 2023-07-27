July 27, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS DROP SECOND STRAIGHT TO FLYING SQUIRRELS Portland fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels yesterday, 7-5 at The Diamond. Carter Aldrete put Richmond on the board first with an RBI single in the bottom of the second. Phillip Sikes tied the game in the top of the third with an RBI single to score Corey Rosier. Nathan Hickey continued the scoring in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI double (8) to score Mayer before an RBI single from Rosier extended the 3-1 Portland lead. Richmond regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth by scoring five runs. An RBI single from Munguia along with a two-RBI single from Vaun Brown put Richmond on top before a double steal to score Munguia made it 5-3 Richmond. One more run scored off an RBI single from Brady Whalen. Chase Meidroth put Portland within two with an RBI single in the top of the seventh to score Sikes before Hickey continued the scoring with an RBI single to score Tyler Dearden. In the bottom of the seventh, Brown stole home with two outs on the board and Richmond extended the 7-5 lead.

DESPITE THE LOSS, STILL STRONG DAY AT THE PLATEYesterday, Marcelo Mayer extended his hit streak to seven games with a single in the top of the fourth inning while Phillip Sikes, Corey Rosier, and Nathan Hickey all recorded multi-hit days at the plate.

CAN'T STOP TROYEChristopher Troye has not allowed an earned run since June 8th and has racked up 21 strikeouts across 10.1 innings in that time frame. He is holding opposing hitters to a .188 batting average across his eleven appearances with Portland.

BEWARE OF CELLUCCIBrendan Celllucci has also been very strong out of the bullpen for Portland. In his last five outings, he has not allowed a run while holding opposing hitters to a .200 average. His last five appearances have spanned 7.2 innings and he has given up five hits while striking out eight.

STILL ATOP THE STANDINGS The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.5 games ahead of the Somerset Patriots. The Sea Dogs are 4.0 games ahead of Reading and 5.5 games ahead of the Hartford Yard Goats. The Erie SeaWolves are in first place of the Southwest Division, holding a 0.5 game lead over the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORYJuly 27, 2008 - Zach Daeges blasted a grand slam in the fourth inning and Portland completed a 3-game sweep of Trenton, 6-3, Sunday afternoon at Waterfront Park. The two teams sat through a 2 hour and 23 minute rain delay after the top of the fourth inning. Bryan Pritz blasted a lead-off homer in the third inning to give Portland an early 1-0 lead off losing pitcher Jason Jones (10-5). Mike James worked a career-high four innings in relief of Kris Johnson to earn his fourth win of the season. Johnson hurled three perfect innings before the delay.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins gets the start for the Sea Dogs tonight. In his last start on July 21st against New Hampshire, he tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out eight. He did not issue a walk. The eight hits he allowed tied his career-high. Dobbins has not faced the Flying Squirrels this season.

