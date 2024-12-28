Gameday Preview

December 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







STARS vs. STORM

When: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 6:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Cash In On The Holiday Rest

- Lincoln returns to action tonight after no games over the last 13 days. Unlike the Storm, the Stars did not play last night, so they are well rested heading into tonight's game. Tri-City defeated Omaha, 4-1, to earn its fifth win in its last seven games and slide up fourth place in the Western Conference. The Storm are three points behind the Stars, who are tied for second with Sioux Falls.

Key 2: Welcome Back From International Play

- The Stars return Jacob Rombach and Jack Pechar into the lineup tonight after they won gold with USA Hockey at the World Junior A Challenge. Rombach was listed as a B-Rated skater by NHL Central Scouting on its preliminary draft watch list this fall and was just named a Chipotle All-American on Thursday. Pechar is tied for eighth in the USHL in assists (16), tied for 11th in points (23) and has recorded a point in 17-of-22 games.

Key 3: Power Play Production

- The Stars not only snapped a four-game losing streak right before the holiday break but also snapped a four-game streak without scoring a power-play goal. They netted two power-play goals in four opportunities vs. the Storm Dec. 14. Overall, Lincoln has scored on 41.7-percent of opportunities against Tri-City.

