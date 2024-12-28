Gamblers Win OT Thriller

Green Bay, WI - Defenseman Lukas Peterson scored the game winning goal in overtime to send the Green Bay Gamblers to their second straight victory over the Madison Capitols 2-1 Saturday at the Resch Center for Hair Nation Night featuring the Glam Band.

Peterson went coast to coast with the puck, skating past three Madison defensemen and hammering the puck past Capitols goaltender Ajay White just 21 seconds into overtime to secure the win in dramatic fashion.

The Gamblers, who improved to 14-13-1 on the season, outshot Madison in every period and finished with an edge of 36-26 in shots on goal. Green Bay killed all four Capitols power plays while Gamblers goalie Gavin Moffatt stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced.

The two teams were neck and neck for the first two periods as both teams combined for six penalties in the opening 40 minutes. Green Bay's Geno Carcone earned a game misconduct for kneeling and was ejected just over 11 minutes into the second period.

The Gamblers finally found a breakthrough in the third period when William Samuelsson slotted one home off an assist from Egor Shilov. Madison rallied back with a goal from John Stout with five minutes to play to tie the game at 1-1, but Peterson won the game with an overtime goal for Green Bay's 14th win of the season.

The Gamblers will be back in action Tuesday to take on the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 6:05 p.m. at the Resch Center for New Year's Eve.

