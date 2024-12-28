Fighting Five: Saints Visit RoughRiders on Saturday

December 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (18-9-0-0, 36 pts) finish a home-and-home series when they visit their Cowbell-Cup rival Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (11-12-1-1, 24 pts) on Saturday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Saints Shots

Dubuque mustered just 20 shots on goal in Friday's loss at home to the RoughRiders, over 11 shots below the Saints' season average. The Saints entered the weekend with over 31 shots per game and finished Friday's loss with just five in the third period.

The RoughRiders allowed 26.4 shots per game entering the weekend, the second fewest in the USHL.

2. On the Board

Cole Spicer recorded his first goal and first multi-point night as a Fighting Saint in Friday's defeat. The Saints' forward played in his eighth game of the season on Friday and has a goal and four assists on the season.

Spicer played 46 USHL games for the NTDP prior to skating two seasons with the University of Minnesota Duluth.

3. Killing Time

The Saints finished Friday's game two-for-two on the penalty kill after allowing an opposing power-play goal in seven-consecutive contests.

The Saints' penalty kill improved to 79.8% on the season with a pair of kills and has stopped all four RoughRiders power plays in two meetings this season.

4. Cornforth Capitalizes

Gavin Cornforth converted on a breakaway in Friday's loss to score his 11th goal of the season and tie Michael Barron for the team lead.

The Saints' forward has three goals and seven points in his last five games and his 21 points are one behind Barron's 22 for the team lead.

5. Rapid Relief

After starting goaltender AJ Reyelts in 12-consecutive contests, the RoughRiders turned to Devin Rustlie to make his USHL debut on Friday. Rustlie stopped 17 of 20 Saints shots to help the RoughRiders to the win.

Reyelts is the reigning USHL goaltender of the week and has allowed a single goal each in five of his last six contests.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice in Cedar Rapids and is available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2024

Fighting Five: Saints Visit RoughRiders on Saturday - Dubuque Fighting Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.