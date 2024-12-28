Stampede Earn Weekend Sweep to Hold First in Conference

December 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede sweep the Sioux City Musketeers and keep their lead in the conference. The Herd took the lead with goals from Aiden Welch and Noah Urness. Goals from Ethan Wyttenbach, Sam Spehar, and John McNelis secured the victory. Goaltender Aiden Wright earned the weekend sweep with his 10th season win and moved his record to 10-3-1. The Stampede hold their spot as first in the conference with 38 points.

The first period followed a familiar script for the Stampede, starting slow. Despite controlling the puck for most of the period, they could not capitalize on scoring opportunities. The first notable action came at 11:50 when Musketeer Anthony Allain-Samake was called for a high-sticking double major. Power plays remain a challenge for the Stampede this season, as they failed to convert during the four-minute advantage. Penalties dominated the period, with Alexei Vlasov called for tripping at 16:23, followed shortly by a tripping call on Musketeer Giacomo Martino. While neither team found the back of the net, the Stampede outshot the Musketeers 13 to 3.

The momentum shifted in the second period. The Herd maintained puck control, and it paid off at 13:20 when Aiden Welch scored the first goal of the game, with assists from Gennadi Chaly and Filip Nordberg. Shortly after, Noah Urness found the back of the net from the right faceoff circle, assisted by John McNelis and Gennadi Chaly. The second period was penalty-free for both teams. The Stampede continued to dominate, holding the Musketeers to just six shots on goal while registering 11 of their own.

The third period brought a mix of action from the first two, with both goals and penalties on display. Almost immediately after the puck drop, Ethan Wyttenbach received a pass ahead and scored a breakaway goal, with assists going to Ben Wilmott and John McNelis. Shortly after, at 3:40, Alex Rybakov was called for tripping, giving Sioux City a power play. Anthony Allain-Samake capitalized on the opportunity, getting Sioux City on the board. The Stampede quickly regained momentum. At 6:20, Sam Spehar fired a shot from the right faceoff circle to score, with assists credited to Ethan Wyttenbach and Ben Wilmott. Despite the Musketeers earning another power play after Matthew Grimes was called for tripping at 9:05, the Herd maintained their composure. At 10:18, John McNelis broke away and scored a shorthanded goal, assisted by Joe Belisle. The period ended with additional penalties for both teams, but the Stampede held firm and maintained control of their four-goal lead to close out the game.

Goaltender Aiden Wright earned the weekend sweep. After the win tonight, his record moves to 10-3-1. He made 12 saves on the night and now has a .910 save percentage.

The Stampede will return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Tuesday for a special New Year's Eve Bash. Thanks to Midwestern Mechanical, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Stampede rally scarf and the first 500 fans will receive the first set of 2024-25 trading cards. Fans can capture their final moments of 2024 can be captured in a special NYE-themed photobooth. Following the game, fans can join the Stampede on the ice for a post-game skate party. Tickets for NYE and all January games are available at the KELOLAND Box office or by stopping in or calling the Stampede office.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.