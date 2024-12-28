Saints Hold on for Tight Road Win in Cedar Rapids

December 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (19-9-0-0, 38 pts) earn a tight road-win with a 4-3 victory over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (11-13-1-1, 24 pts).

All four of Dubuque's goals on Saturday night came by defenseman as they built a 3-0 advantage in the first 26:32 of the contest. After the RoughRiders clawed back to tie it at 3:39 of the third, Matt Desiderio answered with his second of the night just 45 seconds later and the Saints held the lead the rest of the way.

The goal was Desiderio's ninth of the season, the most by any USHL defenseman. Desiderio is third among all blue-liners in points with 21 this season.

Desierio's first put the Saints ahead 3-0 early in the second period after Sean Barnhill's fourth of the season, all in the last three games, opened the scoring at 13:12 of the first. Josh Niedermayer's third tally of the season came 49 seconds into the second to put the Saints up 2-0. Each of the first three goals had one assist with Cooper Dennis, Michael Barron and Gavin Cornforth adding points.

The Riders scored twice in less than a minute at the end of the second, with a power-play goal and an even-strength goal to bring the Riders within one entering the third.

Heath Nelson's second of the game tied the game early in the final frame before Desiderio's game-winner at 4:24.

Liam Beerman faced pressure throughout the contest from the RoughRiders, making 33 saves on 36 shots in his seventh win of the season. He stopped 16 shots in the second period to help Dubuque to the win.

The Saints finish 2024 with a road matchup on New Year's Eve in Waterloo before returning home on Friday to skate against Youngstown.

