Fargo Stays Out Of Reach

December 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Waterloo Black Hawks could not harness a back-and-forth third period to change Saturday's outcome during a 5-3 loss to the Fargo Force at Young Arena.

The Hawks were down by a goal when the period began. Fargo extended the lead twice and Waterloo answered in kind, but the Force finally settled the contest with 49 seconds left. The final 20 minutes swung to the visitors despite the Hawks owning a 12-7 shots advantage during the frame and a 25-24 final count.

Waterloo was bitten by a bad bounce 6:53 into the third. Ryan Zaremba's centering pass hit a defender and ricocheted past Calvin Vachon, pushing Fargo's lead to 3-1.

Four minutes later, the Hawks were on their first power play of the night. Dylan Compton snapped a long pass from between the circles in his own zone to Kaeden Hawkins waiting at the Fargo blue line. Alone on a breakaway, Waterloo's top goal scorer beat Damian Slavik to the glove side.

Within a minute, Fargo was back ahead by two. Reid Daavettila persisted after his first centering attempt did not generate a scoring chance. His second try found Jordan Ronn waiting at the opposite edge of the crease; Ronn flipped the puck into an open side at 11:26.

A subsequent Black Hawks power play was denied, but as it ended, Vachon came to the bench and Waterloo capitalized six-on-five. Compton clicked with Hawkins again, and the forward buried his chance from the right circle with 2:48 to play.

However, the Force took their final two-goal lead with Vachon back on the bench. Hayes Hundley scored into the empty net during the final minute.

The Force had recorded the only goal in the first period during the early seconds of a power play. Zaremba hit the net from near the top of the left circle, putting his shot inside the opposite post at 10:18.

Each team scored in the second, beginning with a four-on-four Force goal at 1:22. Merril Steenari centered from below the goal line, and Eero Butella capitalized.

However, Waterloo drew the goal back at 8:19. Nick Bogus rushed into the offensive zone and found Ty Mason. He wasn't in a shooting position, but passed across the slot, hitting Matthew Lansing, who squeezed a chance inside the post.

The Hawks and Force will play at least three more periods tomorrow during a rematch at Young Arena. Through noon on Sunday, fans can order a Black Hawks Family 4-Pack for $72, including four tickets, four chuck-a-pucks, and $32 worth of concession vouchers. It's also the Black Hawks' "Bowl Game;" the first 250 kids in attendance will receive a color-changing Black Hawks cereal bowl. The matchup begins at 5:05 p.m. The Domino's Black Hawks Box Office will open at 10 a.m.; seats are always available from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Fargo 1 1 3 - 5

Waterloo 0 1 2 - 3

1st Period-1, Fargo, Zaremba 9 (Laurila, Lahey), 10:18 (PP). Penalties-Lansing Wat (too many men), 9:49; Bassen Fgo (roughing), 20:00; Schultz Wat (roughing), 20:00.

2nd Period-2, Fargo, Butella 6 (Steenari), 1:22. 3, Waterloo, Lansing 6 (Mason, Bogas), 8:19. Penalties-No Penalties

3rd Period-4, Fargo, Zaremba 10 6:53. 5, Waterloo, Hawkins 11 (Compton), 10:52 (PP). 6, Fargo, Ronn 11 (Daavettila), 11:26. 7, Waterloo, Hawkins 12 (Compton, Deering), 17:12. 8, Fargo, Hundley 3 19:11 (EN). Penalties-Bassen Fgo (slashing), 10:33; Hundley Fgo (holding), 14:45.

Shots on Goal-Fargo 9-8-7-24. Waterloo 5-8-12-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Fargo 1 / 1; Waterloo 1 / 2.

Goalies-Fargo, Slavik 3-3-1-1 (25 shots-22 saves). Waterloo, Vachon 7-5-2-2 (23 shots-19 saves).

A-3,001

