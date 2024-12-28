Stars Return with Big Win vs. Storm

The Lincoln Stars matched a season-high for goals scored with a 9-3 win over the Tri-City Storm on Saturday night at the Ice Box.

Matt Maltais and Jack Pechar both recorded hat tricks, marking the first time that the Stars achieved that feat since Noah Laba and Lucas Wahlin lit the lamp three times apiece vs. Sioux Falls Mar. 25, 2022. Maltais finished with a team-high 5 points (3+2) while Pechar recorded 4 (2+2) in his first game back since winning gold with USA Hockey at the World Junior A Challenge two weeks ago.

Lincoln (18-10-0-0) scored three times in the first period for the first time since Nov. 16 at Chicago. It also marked the Stars' first time leading after 20 minutes in six December games. The Stars would match their first period output in each of the next two periods to match the home opener vs. Green Bay Sep. 27 for their most goals scored in a game this season. Lincoln has scored at least six goals in a game four times this season.

Pechar scored 48 seconds into his first game since Nov. 30 on a beautiful play from Maltais behind the net. Maltais wrapped the puck around far-post side and found Pechar at the near-post as the Stars scored first for the first time in their last four games.

Maltais scored a goal of his own at the 5:43 mark during a five-minute power play. Caeden Herrington's one-timer all alone in the high slot was stopped by goaltender Adam Dybal but Maltais was there near-post side to score his ninth goal.

Ashton Dahms cut the deficit to one at the 13:51 mark when he and Colby Volgk were all alone behind the defense on a two-on-none thanks to Bode Laylin keeping the puck on-side.

Daniel Shlaine capped the chaotic first period with a one-timer that slipped through Dybal near-post side at the 16:43 mark. His 11th goal moved him into sole possession of the team lead and marked his third time lighting the lamp in the last four games.

Lincoln wasted no time matching its first-period effort by scoring three times 2:51 apart and just 4:04 into the second period. Alex Pelletier scored his eighth goal and second at the Ice Box 1:15 in by whacking home a loose puck back door after Gio DiGiulian's chance off a terrific feed from Dashel Oliver behind the net was turned aside.

Maltais cashed in again thanks to a beautiful tic-tac-toe play at the 3:35 mark. Pechar gained the line and staved off the defense long enough to pass the puck to his right to Etienne Lessard, who found a lunging Maltais near-post side. That goal chased Dybal and made it 5-1, Stars.

Erick Roest entered and gave up a goal on his first shot faced when Pechar scored point-blank 29 seconds later on Maltais' second assist of the night. That goal marked the second time that two Stars scored multiple goals in the same game this season.

Dahms netted his second goal of the night by forcing a turnover and scoring at the 13:36 mark of the second to cut the deficit to four.

Lincoln nearly had more scoring in the second period. Layne Loomer was stopped on a breakaway shortly after Maltais' second goal. Pechar scored a one-timer later in the period but it was immediately waived off due to goaltender interference.

Kade Kohanski dangled past the defense and scored on the backhand at the 3:29 mark of the third before Pechar and Maltais completed their hat tricks. Pechar one-times a feed from Loomer at the 4:21 mark before Maltais scored on another rebound on the power play at the 6:53 mark.

The Stars are home on Tuesday night for a New Year's Eve showdown with the Omaha Lancers at 6:05. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com.

