Spicer Makes Commitment to Arizona State

DUBUQUE, IA - Fighting Saints forward Cole Spicer has announced his commitment to play Division I hockey at Arizona Sate University.

Spicer joined the Fighting Saints this season after two years with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The Grand Forks, North Dakota native has seven goals and 30 points in 35 games for the Saints, ranking second on the team with 0.86 points per game.

"Spice has handled his transition from NCAA back to the USHL like a pro," said head coach Evan Dixon. "He has been a driver for us both on and off the ice. We are very proud for him to earn an opportunity to continue his career at the Division I level."

Spicer skated for the USA NTDP for two seasons in the USHL prior to joining the Bulldogs, scoring 12 goals in 46 games.

In his return to the USHL this season, Spicer has been a model of consistency. Through his 35 games, Spicer has not gone consecutive games off the scoresheet. Currently, the forward has a three-game point streak with four assists.

Spicer and the Fighting Saints host the Madison Capitols and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders this weekend to finish the regular season.

