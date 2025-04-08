Waterloo Opens Doors for Chyzyk

April 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Bryn Chyzyk will return to his alma mater as the University of North Dakota's new General Manager and Assistant Coach following four seasons as general manager of the Waterloo Black Hawks.

UND Athletics announced the hire on Tuesday morning. The Fighting Hawks' announcement indicates Chyzyk is the first college hockey general manager with recruiting and coaching capabilities. The Black Hawks have begun the screening process for the team's next GM. The coveted post influences the development of world-class hockey talent in the United States Hockey League's oldest continuous market. Chyzyk is one of just three men who has held the role during the USHL's Tier 1 era.

"The Black Hawks are well-positioned for success during the 2025/26 season and beyond, and I am confident the organization's strong reputation in the junior hockey world will produce an exceptional field of candidates we will be evaluating in the weeks ahead," said Managing Director Eric Petersen. "Today's news is a reminder that the USHL develops talent off the ice, as well as on it. Success here draws attention across the broader hockey community."

Chyzyk was originally hired by the Black Hawks in 2020, months after graduating from the University of North Dakota School of Law. He served one year as the team's director of scouting before being promoted to general manager in the summer of 2021. Waterloo has a regular season record of 135-94-17 during Chyzyk's term as general manager, qualifying for the Clark Cup playoffs in all four seasons. The Hawks' best season in that time was 2022/23; following a 40-21-1 campaign, Chyzyk was named USHL General Manager of the Year.

As a player, Chyzyk spent four seasons at North Dakota and skated in 128 games. The forward recorded 24 collegiate goals (12 as a senior) and 47 total points. As an assistant captain in 2015/16, the Virden, Manitoba, native helped lead the Fighting Hawks to an NCAA Championship. Following his undergraduate career on ice, Chyzyk was a graduate assistant for the program in 2019/20 after a brief career as a professional player.

The current Waterloo roster assembled by Chyzyk and the Hawks' coaching and scouting staffs owns a 32-18-10 record on the cusp of the 2025 Clark Cup playoffs. Four Black Hawks were listed in the NHL Central Scouting Rankings released in January, including in-season acquisitions Alex Misiak and Kam Hendrickson.

Waterloo will conclude the regular season this weekend at Young Arena. The Hawks play a pair of home games: Friday against the Sioux City Musketeers at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday versus the Omaha Lancers at 6:05 p.m.

