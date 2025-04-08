Madison Capitols Tender Stephen Cover

The Madison Capitols have signed Stephen Cover to a United States Hockey League (USHL) tender agreement for the 2025-26 season.

Cover has spent the last two seasons at Mount St. Charles Academy where the 5'10," 170-pound forward had 46 goals and 68 assists in 61 games playing 15O this season, helping the team to a 2025 USA Hockey National Championship. Last season, the Harrisburg, Pa. native recorded 45 goals and 60 assists in 64 games.

"Stephen is an extremely intelligent hockey player," said Capitols Head Coach & General Manager Andy Brandt. "He has ability to anticipate plays and work his way into scoring areas. We been watching Stephen over the past two years and it's been impressive to see what he's done with his development. He's a player that rises in big moments as he's now led the National Tournament in scoring at his age group in back-to-back years. Our staff is excited to have the opportunity to work with Stephen over the next couple of years."

Cover led the 2025 National Championships with 15 points and tied for the tournament lead with nine points. He marks the third tender in team history.

"I am very excited to join the Capitols organization and have the opportunity to develop both on and off the ice," Cover said. "I chose the Capitols because of the friendly coaching staff and the constant ability to develop and work on your game."

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2009 birth year players in exchange for their first and second-round picks in the 2025 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the Capitols forfeit their first-round pick in Phase I of the USHL Draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

