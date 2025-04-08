Bryn Chyzyk Named GM of North Dakota

The University of North Dakota announced Waterloo Black Hawks General Manager Bryn Chyzyk as its assistant coach and general manager, continuing the tradition of United States Hockey League (USHL) coaches and general managers advancing to higher levels of hockey.

The 2023 United States Hockey League (USHL) General Manager of the Year becomes the first general manager in college hockey to have coaching and recruiting capabilities. He returns to his alma mater after five seasons in Waterloo, where the 32-year-old worked one season as director of scouting and the past four as general manager.

"I am so excited to welcome Bryn Chyzyk to our coaching staff," said North Dakota Head Coach Dane Jackson in a team statement. "The relationships he has been able to develop across the entire landscape of hockey will help us find the right types of players we are looking for in our program at all levels of the game. His experience of winning a national championship and spending four seasons as a player at UND will also bring a special knowledge of our program that we hope can be infectious to our current and future student-athletes."

With two games left in the regular season, the Black Hawks are 135-94-10-7 (W-L-OTL-SOL) in a four-season stretch under Chyzyk and head coach Matt Smaby. That record includes marks from Waterloo's 28-30-3-1 season in 2021-22 that transformed into a 32-18-6-4 record the following year when Chyzyk was named GM of the Year. This season marks the fourth straight season the Black Hawks have made the Clark Cup Playoffs.

Prior to Waterloo, Chyzyk was a graduate assistant at North Dakota during the 2019-20 season and player for the Fighting Hawks from 2012-16, winning a championship as alternate captain in 2016.

