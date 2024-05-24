Game Preview: Tulsa Oilers at Massachusetts Pirates

May 24, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, make their way to Massachusetts in pursuit of a win and an end to their three game skid.

The Oilers dropped their third straight game after a loss on the road in San Antonio. Tulsa struck first on the road via a 15-yard touchdown catch by Alexis Rosario to make it 7-0 with 8:16 left in the first quarter. San Antonio wide receiver Nyqwan Murray scored back-to-back touchdowns before Travalle Calvin caught a 14-yard touchdown pass over the middle to tie the game at 14-14 with 9:14 remaining in the second quarter. The Gunslingers would put up twenty straight points to end the half making it 34-14 San Antonio heading into the locker room. The second half opened with a rouge being awarded to Tulsa on the opening kickoff making it 34-15. San Antonio then followed that up with a touchdown on a 14-yard pass to Austin Upshaw, pushing the Gunslingers' lead to 40-15. Tulsa ripped off three straight scores, Jonathan Nance recorded a 2-yard catch and score with 8:16 left in the third, followed by a 28-yard reception for a touchdown by Montero Dubose with 7:13 remaining in the third frame. With that momentum the Oilers grabbed a 6-yard touchdown catch from Rosario to make it a 40-37 game with 13:15 to go in the game's final quarter. San Antonio would add two more touchdowns and in the final second of the game, Rosario would score his third touchdown of the game via an 8-yard pass and catch to bring the final score to 54-43. Andre Sale would break his own franchise record and set a new one with six passing touchdowns in a single game.

Troubling was the result of the game last week, but encouraging was the second half of play. The Oilers found some life in the second half against the Gunslingers and now will need to display such an effort in a sixty minute game. Having Andre Sale find success earlier this time around is crucial to winning. Tulsa will need to step up in the backfield this weekend. Jarrod Ware Jr. is on STIR and that will turn the attention to players like Montero Dubose who will look to pick up some responsibility in the run game. It was clear the Oilers are wanting to throw the ball more often, especially with Sale returning and needing the reps to get comfortable again. Despite not having an amazing game, Sale did break his own all-time record for touchdown passes in a game with six and that was achieved by a much better second half out of the returning QB. Regarding the defensive side of the ball, Tulsa looks to shake off last week and look to get stops early, as they need to be better from drive one and on.

A picture perfect opportunity is presented in front of the Oilers in Lowell, Massachusetts. It is a chance to end a losing streak all while beating a 5-3 team in a playoff spot, giving not only your team confidence in their return home but also a boost for the fans as they have been waiting to see live football at the BOK Center for a while. The Pirates are a little shaky at the moment, the waters have been rocking the ship and the men are not adjusting to their sea legs as the Oilers can be seen from the crow's nest. Tulsa is desperate to find some loot this time around and the turnover department is a good way to get it. It is rare to see a team two games above five hundred and have a negative turnover margin, that is the case with the Massachusetts Pirates. The Oilers have only recorded one interception in their last six games after having four in their first two games of the season. Getting back to their old ways can be vital.

Tulsa will visit Massachusetts Pirates on the road at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts on May 25 at 6:05 p.m. CT.

Tulsa Oilers Football Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the front office at 918-632-7825 or visit www.tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.

