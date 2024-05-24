Week 11 Preview

Week 11 has arrived, following a Week 10 filled of upsets. Four teams head into the week with byes, as six games span from Friday to Sunday.

Kicking off Week 11, the Green Bay Blizzard (6-2) take on the Iowa Barnstormers (2-6) at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA. The Blizzard come into this week following two wins in a row, while the Barnstormers look to bounce back from last week's loss.

After back-to-back wins at home for Green Bay, the Blizzard hit the road to face off against Iowa for the third time this season. Green Bay holds a 2-0 series lead over the Barnstormers, looking for the sweep this week. Last week, the Blizzard had their best offensive performance of the year, scoring 67 points against a strong Frisco team. With Green Bay's defense ranked No. 1 in least points allowed, the Barnstormers will have their hands full on offense.

Winning two of their last three games, Iowa's chances of a three-game winning streak were squashed last week against the Steamwheelers. Quad City's Kyle Kaplan nailed a deep field goal as time expired, handing Iowa their first loss since their last matchup with Green Bay. Iowa's offense has been on the uptick recently, scoring 55 points in two of their last three games, averaging just over 50 points in the three-game span. Facing up against Green Bay for the last time this season, this will be their final chance of defeating the Blizzard this regular season.

Following Friday night's action, the Tulsa Oilers (3-5) face off against the Massachusetts Pirates (5-3) on Saturday evening. Both teams enter the week off losses, as the Oilers look to break a three-game losing streak, and the Pirates aim to avoid their own three-game losing streak.

The Pirates head back to the Tsongas Center this week following an upset loss at home to the Wranglers last week. Connor Degenhardt relieved an injured Alejandro Bennifield as the Pirates fell short by just one point to Northern Arizona. The Pirates have found themselves upset the past two weeks, and although they're favored this week, the Pirates must showcase a complete game from both sides to come away with the win in Week 11.

Amid a three-game losing streak, the Oilers are looking to get their first win since the 72-point performance they put up in Week Seven. Since that performance, the Oilers have averaged just over 36 points per game, coming to a halt offensively. To avoid a four-game losing streak, Tulsa must complete the Pirates' third upset defeat in three weeks.

Beginning the Saturday night triple-header, the Duke City Gladiators (0-7) face off against the Arizona Rattlers (4-4). The Gladiators aim to win their first game of the season while the Rattlers look to bounce back from last week's loss to Bay Area.

Playing in front of a home crowd in Week 11, the Arizona Rattlers look to surpass the .500 mark once again, as their record sits even after their loss last week. Dalton Sneed got the start again, as he almost led the Rattlers to a victory in his last two starts. Sneed combined for six touchdowns in his last start, but Arizona's defense fell flat against a high-powered Bay Area offense. Allowing 10 straight touchdown drives in their matchup against Bay Area, the Rattlers' defense must clamp down to avoid a second loss in a row.

Coming into this game, Duke City remains the final winless team in the league. Last week, the Gladiators looked like they had a chance to secure that elusive first win, but a scoreless second-half performance closed that door. This week, they face off against an Arizona defense that allows 46.1 points per game. With both teams looking for a win this week, Duke City must enter a hostile environment and give a complete effort all four quarters to come away with their first victory of the season.

Continuing the Saturday night action, the San Antonio Gunslingers (4-4) take on the Bay Area Panthers (7-1) in a Western Conference battle. Both teams come into this week following back-to-back wins, yet only one can claim a three-game winning streak after this matchup.

Coming off their best offensive performance of the season, the Panthers look to build off last week's 68-point showing. Bay Area has just one loss this season, as they fell to Vegas in Week Eight, but they've bounced back from that sole loss. Finding victory the last two weeks, Bay Area can make it three in a row with a win against the highest-scoring offense in the league. Favoring Bay Area, the Gunslingers are scored on more than any other team, allowing over 55 points to opponents on average. In front of a home crowd, the Panthers look to take advantage of San Antonio's porous defensive unit.

Following five straight games with more than 50 points scored, the San Antonio Gunslingers continue their offensive showcase as the league's highest-scoring offense in the league. Leading that offense, Sam Castronova tops the IFL in passing, totaling 46 passing touchdowns through eight games. On average, Castronova throws for more than five passing touchdowns per game. This will be the only time these two teams face off in the regular season, as San Antonio looks to come away with the upset on the road in Week 11.

Wrapping up Saturday's triple-header, the Tucson Sugar Skulls (2-5) face off against the Northern Arizona Wranglers (5-3) in an all-Arizona battle. Tucson aims to build off last week's overtime thriller, while the Wranglers face the possibility of two straight wins after last week's upset against Massachusetts.

The Wranglers have lost two of their last three, avoiding a three-game losing streak with a win last week against the Pirates. With a win this week, the Wranglers could climb the Western Conference while sweeping the Sugar Skulls in their three-game season series. The first two times these teams have faced off, Northern Arizona has won by single digits, making this a closer series than the record implies.

After dethroning the Knight Hawks last week, the Sugar Skulls look to avoid being swept in their season series against Northern Arizona this season. With Mylik Mitchell fully back, the Sugar Skulls had their second-best offensive performance of the season as their rushing attack came up big in overtime. Tucson could win their first back-to-back games of the season this week with a victorious effort against Northern Arizona.

Wrapping up Week 11, the Frisco Fighters (6-2) face off against the San Diego Strike Force (5-3) in a cross-conference battle. San Diego comes in off a convincing win last week, while the Fighters were upset on the road by Green Bay.

Sharing the top spot in the Eastern Conference with Green Bay, the Fighters aim for a more positive result this week. Quarterback Larry Harrington remained the starter last week as TJ Edwards dealt with an injury. Last week was Frisco's second-lowest-scoring performance since their first game of the season against Tulsa. Even with their 38-point performance a week ago, Frisco remains one of the league's top-scoring offenses. In the most even matchup of the weekend, Frisco looks to bounce back to the Eastern Conference's top team.

Following a second-quarter shutout by San Diego's defense last week, the Strike Force came into this week wielding plenty of momentum. This marks the Strike Force's second game in a row at home, as the San Diego crowd will likely play a factor in this game, as both teams come into this week highly regarded as some of the top teams in the league. In efforts to win their second straight, a replication of last week's performance would likely yield victorious results for the Strike Force.

With four teams on by this week, six games span from Friday night to Sunday night. The action begins Friday at 7:05 p.m. CT. All the Week 11 action can be streamed live on the IFL YouTube Channel or Caffeine TV.

