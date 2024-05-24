Arizona Rattlers Aim for Redemption against Winless Duke City Gladiators

May 24, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







Glendale, AZ - After a disappointing loss to the Bay Area Panthers the Arizona Rattlers welcome the 0-7 Duke City Gladiators on Saturday, May 25th in Glendale, Arizona, at Desert Diamond Arena at 6:05 PM. They will look to get back to winning ways against the Gladiators who have yet to beat any team this season.

After suffering a defeat at the hands of the Bay Area Panthers in their previous home match, Coach Guy and the entire team are diligently analyzing their performance to identify and address the areas that led to the loss. If they want the win, they must commit to making necessary adjustments and improvements to come back stronger for the rest of the season.

Halfway Through the Season

The Arizona Rattlers sit at 4-4 halfway through the season and outside the playoff picture. They will need to notch up wins and rack up wins to make a push into the postseason. Costly errors have cost the Rattlers, who will look to limit their turnovers in this game after suffering multiple turnovers to the Bay Area Panthers in the second half and tilting the tide of the match. Lowering the turnover disparity and creating chemistry on the offensive side of the ball will start tilting the tide in favor of the Rattlers.

The offense showed flashes of excellence with Dalton Sneed as the starting quarterback, his first start since coming off his injury. In his last game, Sneed threw a 30-yard pass to an open Nih-jer Jackson. Sneed and his receiving corps needed more rhythm, timing, and continuity. However, the game against the Gladiators creates an excellent opportunity for head coach Kevin Guy to try new things on the offense and showcase their talent to a team that has yet to win this season.

What To Look For

The Rattlers are determined to correct their mistakes and return to the win column. The defense is focused on creating turnovers against the Gladiators, providing numerous opportunities for Arizona to showcase their offensive prowess and build a commanding lead. With Duke City's current 0-7 record, we fully expect Arizona to secure a victory in this game.

Where to Watch

Tune in to the IFL Youtube Channel or Caffeine TV to catch all the action.

