Tucson Sugar Skulls Look to Gain Vengeance against Northern Arizona Wranglers

May 24, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson, AZ - The Sugar Skulls are set to face off with the Wranglers on Saturday for the third time this season. After snapping a four-game losing streak, Tucson will look to put their best foot forward in back-to-back weeks with kickoff slated at 6:05 PM on Saturday.

Third Try is a Charm

To put it frankly, squaring off with the Wranglers this season has proved to be a little shop of horrors for the Sugar Skulls. Despite being competitive in both contests versus NAZ, Tucson has yet to get the losing monkey off their backs when it comes to clashing with Northern Arizona on the gridiron. Believe it or not, but the Sugar Skulls pair of shortcomings against the Wranglers have only been by a combined nine points.

Dating back to 2022, the Skulls have been defeated by the Wranglers in six of their last seven matchups. At some point, Tucson is due to get over the hump against their in-state rivals from the north.

Newfound Faith

Beyond the shadow of a doubt, Tucson silenced its critics by dethroning the current kings of the Indoor Football League in the Vegas Knight Hawks. Not only was it the latter's first loss of 2024, but it was the type of win for the Skulls that could convincingly change the trajectory of the season in a big way.

Tucson has their work cut out for them thanks to digging themselves such a deep hole to begin the year, but confidence can go a long way for a team looking to make some noise nearing the halfway point of the regular season.

Once again, playing a complete game in both halves will be vital in replicating the success from a weekend ago.

Secret Weapons

Over the past two weeks, Tucson has discovered a significant playmaker on offense. With four receiving touchdowns next to his name in only a pair of games under his belt, talented wideout Brian Smith has been a sight for the eyes of an offense looking for a much-needed spark. Don't be surprised if this aerial connection is once again on full display for the third consecutive week.

Defensively, Tucson has turned up the heat on that side of the ball. Statistically speaking, the Sugar Skulls boast the second-best scoring defense in the league at 41.7 PPG. Not to mention, Tucson is tied for first in the IFL with 19 sacks. This unit is the real deal, folks!

