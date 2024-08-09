Two Oilers Named to 2024 First Team All-IFL Defense

August 9, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announce that Linebacker Jordan Jones and Defensive Lineman Noah Lyles receives a 2024 IFL First-Team Defense selection.

Jones, after his 2023 season that got him a spot on the All-Rookie team, returned this season with a year even better than last. This season, Jones was one of the top defenders in the league, leading the IFL in tackles with 110 total tackles in 15 games. Along with his league-leading 110 tackles, Jones added five pass breakups in coverage, coming away with one blocked kick and one fumble recovery. As one of the top defenders in the league, Jordan Jones joins the 2024 First Team All-IFL Defense.

Lyles, in his second season in the IFL, finishes the year as one of the best defensive linemen in the entire league. Lyles finished the season with 45.5 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and a team-leading six sacks. His six sacks rank him sixth in the league in the category. The Oilers ranked fourth in the league in points allowed defensively, and Noah Lyles was a strong reason why. Due to his strong performance this season, Lyles is named to the 2024 IFL First Team All-IFL defensive line.

