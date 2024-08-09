Sharks Re-Sign Kaleb Barker

August 9, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks are happy to announce that former IFL Champion quarterback, Kaleb Barker, will remain in Jacksonville for another season.

Despite playing only four games in the 2024 season, Barker (6'1", 205 lbs) made a significant impact. He led his team to a 3-1 record, never scoring fewer than 35 points in any game. He averaged 134.5 yards per game, with 11 yards per throw, and maintained a 67% completion rate, throwing just two interceptions. Barker's standout performance came against the Iowa Barnstormers, where he scored a season-high 69 points, with 44 of those points coming in the first half. Barker showcased his rushing ability in the 2024 season, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. As an exceptional dual-threat quarterback with tremendous potential, Barker is poised to be a key player for the Sharks for years to come.

Kaleb Barker began his college career at Troy in 2016. Though he didn't throw much during his freshman year, he made an impact on the ground, rushing for 101 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.1 yards per carry. Barker got his first real opportunity in his junior year, and he made the most of it. Despite playing in only six games, he passed for 1,013 yards, threw 10 touchdowns, and had just two interceptions, all while completing 73% of his passes. Barker seized his senior year and excelled, both literally and figuratively. He passed for over 3,000 yards, with exactly 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Additionally, he rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns, proving he's not just a one-trick pony.

Kaleb Barker has the potential to be a crucial asset for the Sharks, not just in 2025 but for years to come. He consistently makes smart decisions, never forcing plays, and lets the game come to him, adapting to whatever situation arises.

