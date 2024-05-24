Sharks Make Major Roster Moves

May 24, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - For the past 14 seasons, the Jacksonville Sharks have dedicated themselves to producing championship caliber football. The Sharks strive for excellence both on and off the field and hold their coaches and players to the highest standards. They pride themselves on giving their fans the best experience indoor football has to offer. This season the Sharks transition into the Indoor Football League (IFL) has not been what anyone expected or hoped for. Coach Gibson and the entire coaching staff are committed to winning and finishing out the remainder of the season strong.

"It's become very obvious to us all that we were not prepared for the difference in game play," Sharks President Steve Curran said. "Once we realized the mistakes, we had lost valuable time both during training camp and in making the needed personnel changes the new league play required. " We will continue to work to improve the play on the field and the results on the scoreboard." Curran emphasized "We need to get back to Sharks football!"

The Sharks picked up former NFL WR Breon Michel . Michel (6'1, 205 lbs) attended camp with the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and Indianapolis Colts. He spent the latter half of his collegiate career at Missouri S&T University where he finished the 2019 season with 32 catches for 627 yards and four touchdowns. Michel also earned All-GLVC (Great Lakes Valley Conference) honorable mention his junior year. In a match-up against Azusa Pacific University, Michel had a 97-yard scoring catch, setting a new S&T record for the longest touchdown reception.

In a trade with Duke City, the Sharks acquired DB Jadarius Byrd (5 '10,180 lbs). The Jacksonville native, was a three-star recruit coming out of Edward White High School. Byrd went on to attend Stephen F Austin (SFA) University where he started in the last six games of the 2018 season. Byrd racked up 20 total tackles, 17 solo, and 3+ tackles in five different games.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Sharks added DB Trenton McGhee. McGhee (6 '2, 208 lbs) three year captain and starter at Alabama A&M University. He was selected as All- SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) compiling 115 tackles, one interception, seven forced fumbles, eight broken up passes, and one sack.

The Sharks also bring versatility to the roster with the addition of ATH Steele Roring (6'5, 255 lbs) from Pittsburg State University. Roring has experience at the tight end, H-back, and full back positions. The Sharks look to utilize Roring as WR, FB, and DE.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.