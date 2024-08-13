D'Marcus Adams Signs with the Edmonton Elks

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announced that Oilers' wide receiver, D'Marcus Adams, has signed with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League.

Adams, participated in four games for the Oilers, picking up 160 yards on 14 receptions and tallying six touchdowns as a member of Tulsa.

The standout Oiler played two seasons at Syracuse University (2022-23), recording seven receptions for 186 yards and two touchdowns in 20 career games for the Orange. The Florida native also led the team with 16 punt returns for 119 yards (7.4 avg.) and returned six kickoffs for 93 yards (15.5 avg.) in his senior year. Prior to joining Syracuse, Adams spent two seasons at Florida Atlantic University (2021-20), where he appeared in 10 games for the Owls.

The receiver attended Buffalo Bills rookie minicamp earlier this year.

