Gabriel Rui Earns 2024 Special Teams Player of the Year

August 13, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Indoor Football League is proud to announce Gabriel Rui of the Iowa Barnstormers has been named the 2024 Special Teams Player of the Year following his performance as the top special teams performer this season. Rui tied for the most Special Teams Player of the Week awards, earning the award in Week Eight, Week 11, and Week 19. Adding to his list of awards this season, Rui can add 2024 Special Teams Player of the Year to the list.

In his fourth season with the Barnstormers, this is the first Special Teams Player of the Year award for Rui. He was named to the Second Team All-IFL Offense in 2022, bumping up to First Team All-IFL this season.

Rui played in all 16 games, finishing the season as the second-highest-scoring kicker in the league, totaling 142 points. Successfully making 94.6% of his PATs, Rui was ranked second in the league. Rui ended the season ranking similarly in field goal percentage, finishing the season 20/44 (45.5%) on field goals this season. The icing on the cake for Rui was his ability to consistently attempt and convert deuces. Through his 16 games, he nailed 12 deuces, averaging almost one per game. With his impressive 2024 season complete, Gabriel Rui wears the crown as Special Teams Player of the Year.

