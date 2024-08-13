2024 IFL National Championship Media Day August 16

August 13, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the media day details for the 2024 National Championship Media Day. Media day is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. CT on Friday, August 16.

This media event will feature players, coaches, and ownership from both conference champion teams. The press conference will feature Todd Tryon, the commissioner of the IFL, and is open to the public and all media. This event is held in the AMP'd venue at the M Resort and will stream live via the IFL YouTube channel.

In attendance will be representatives from the IFL as well as both teams. Here are the planned attendees:

Indoor Football League

Commissioner Todd Tryon

Arizona Rattlers

Head Coach Kevin Guy

Team Owner Ron Shurts

QB Dalton Sneed

DB Davontae Merriweather

DB Dillion Winfrey

OL Lamar Mady

WR Jamal Miles

Massachusetts Pirates

Head Coach Rod Miller

Founder/Co-Owner/President/GM Jawad Yatim

QB Alejandro Bennifield

OL Navaughn Donaldson

DB Matthew Elam

RB Jimmie Robinson

LB Jaiden Woodbey

As both teams prepare for the 2024 IFL National Championship, this is an opportunity for fans to get up close and personal with their favorite players or coaches of the two teams participating. Owners, coaches, and players will be fielding questions from the media, engaging with fans live in attendance, and interacting with those tuning in on YouTube. Don't miss your chance to be part of the conversation. Be sure to tune in on the IFL YouTube Channel.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.