Pirates Sign Five

LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed five new players as they prepare for the second half of the Indoor Football League season. The Pirates face the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night at the Tsongas Center.

Joining the team are a pair of players on defense, one on special teams and two more on the offensive side. Defensive lineman Israel Antwine who helped the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League win the Grey Cup Championship in 2023 joins defensive back Paris Ford who played in the USFL the last two seasons with the New Jersey Generals. Calum Sutherland, a former All-Sun Belt Conference First-Team place kicker joins the Pirates as do Tyler Hudson, a wide receiver with NFL experience and quarterback Quincy Patterson, who helped North Dakota State to an FCS National Championship..

Defensive lineman Israel Antwine, who checks in at 6'3", 309 lbs., was with Montreal from 2023 through January of this year and appeared in seven games with two tackles for the CFL champions. In 2022 the Oklahoma City, OK native signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League and joined their practice squad.

Antwine played major college football at the University of Colorado in 2018 before transferring to Oklahoma State. With Buffalos, Antwine started 11 of 12 games and recorded 15 tackles. During his only season in Boulder, he set a team record for defensive linemen playing 457 snaps.

In his final three seasons in Stillwater, he starred both on and off the field. In 2019 he earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention status. In 2020 he was an All-Conference First-Team Academic selection and in 2021 garnered Second-Team All-Big 12 Academic honors.

Three times Antwine recorded five tackles in a game for the Cowboys. In three seasons at OSU he started 25 of 34 games with 65 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss with six sacks, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and seven quarterback hurries. Antwine's overall college stats totaled 46 games with 36 starts, 80 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks.

Defensive back Paris Ford, who calls Pittsburgh, PA home, played in 2022 and 2023 with the USFL's New Jersey Generals and made 53 tackles while adding two interceptions. The 6"1", 190 lb. defensive back signed with the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL in 2021 as an undrafted free agent and saw action in one preseason game. The former Pitt Panther played in 29 collegiate games over four seasons with his hometown team.

After redshirting in 2017 he went on to start in 18 games and finished his career with 147 tackles with six tackles for a loss. He also recorded six interceptions and forced three fumbles. His best season was in 2019 as he led the team with 97 tackles and three interceptions. That year against Duke he notched a career high 12 tackles with two interceptions including a 26-yard "pick-six." At the end of that season he was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference First-Team selection. In 2020 he was an All-ACC Second-Team performer.

Calum Sutherland was a First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference kicker at the University of Louisiana at Monroe in 2022. That season, the 5'10", 180 lb. native of Keller, TX (by way of Scotland) was a perfect 32 of 32 on extra-point attempts and made ten of 11 field goals with a long of 54 yards. Sutherland played in 24 total games at ULM and was an All-Conference Third-Team selection in 2021. That season he missed just one PAT.

Sutherland began his collegiate career with the Oklahoma Sooners, redshirting in 2017 and kicking off twice in 2018. In 2019 he made two of four field goals and all 23 of his conversion kicks. His combined totals in 29 games with the Warhawks and the Sooners saw him connecting on 28 of 36 field goal attempts (77.8%) and 98.8 percent of his extra-points making 82 of 83.

Wideout Tyler Hudson most recently was in camp with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League from February through May of this year. In 2023 he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League and appeared in three preseason games making two receptions.

The 6'2", 197 lb. wideout from Spring, TX played his final season of collegiate ball with the Louisville Cardinals in 2022. That year he had 69 receptions for 1,034 yards with two touchdowns making him just the seventh player in school history to have over 1.000 receiving yards in a season. That earned him All-Atlantic Coast Conference Second Team honors.

Hudson began his college career at Central Arkansas and became one of the top receivers at the FCS level during his three seasons with the Bears. In 2021 he was an Associated Press Second Team All-American, notching eight touchdowns with 62 catches for 1,242 yards, which was a single-season school record, placing him fourth in the nation. His best game that season was a nine reception day for 251 yards and a touchdown against Eastern Kentucky.

In 2020 Hudson was the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year and was named to the SLC First-Team as a wide receiver and punt returner. His 12 reception, 154-yard performance against Arkansas State helped him to be a finalist for the Walter Payton Award and a First-Team STATS Perform All-American. In 2019 he was the conference Freshman of the Year.

In 33 games at Central Arkansas he had 167 receptions for 3,062 yards with 27 touchdowns. Hudson had 14 100-yard games as a receiver and returned 41 punts for 257 yards with one touchdown.

Quarterback Quincy Patterson played for three teams during his collegiate career. The 6'3", 240 lb. signal caller from Chicago, IL played three seasons at Virginia Tech from 2018 through 2020. He had one start in 13 games with the Hokies and was 22 of 52 passing for 359 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He also ran 74 times for 333 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2019 Patterson spelled injured quarterback Hendon Hooker against North Carolina and set career highs with 21 carries for 122 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown. He completed three passes for 54 yards, including an 18-yard scoring strike and scored the game-winning two-point conversion in a classic 43-41 six-overtime victory which was the longest game in Atlantic Coast Conference history. Patterson made his first career start the next week at Notre Dame, completing nine passes for a career-high 139 yards with an eight-yard touchdown. He also ran for 77 yards.

In 2021 he transferred to North Dakota State and started the first seven games before being injured. The Bison finished 14-1 and won the FCS Title. Patterson was 55 of 101 passing for 813 yards with six touchdowns. Also carried the ball 113 times for 660 yards with seven scores.

In 2022 and 2023, Patterson played his final two seasons at Temple University in Philadelphia. His first start as an Owl was in 2023 at North Texas when he ran for 113 yards, making him just the third quarterback in Temple history to rush for over 100 yards in a game. In 16 games with the Owls he was 26 of 59 passing for 248 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran 69 times for 219 yards.

