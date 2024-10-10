Oilers Set to Host Open Tryout
October 10, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
The Tulsa Oilers are hosting an official Open Tryout, offering participants the chance to work out with the team and showcase their skills.
The workout will feature:
Speed drills
Skill assessments
Team drills
The Oilers are seeking players for all positions.
Tryout Details:
Date: Saturday, November 16
Time: Kickers & offensive line report at 11:30 AM, all other positions report at 11:50 AM
Location: Titan Sports Performance Center, 101 East 81st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
Cost: $65 pre-registration, $75 day of tryout
Players must bring turf shoes. The team will provide water and t-shirts. All participants must register to try out.
Interested players can register now at https://bit.ly/401tfIh.
