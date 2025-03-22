Tulsa Opens the Season with a Victory
March 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, picked up a win on opening night 28-20 over the San Antonio Gunslingers.
Tulsa began the scoring with a rushing touchdown from new Oilers' QB, TJ Edwards II making it 7-0 Oilers. San Antonio responded with a 12-yard touchdown pass, and upon missing the extra point, set the score at 7-6 Tulsa. The Oilers added a passing touchdown to Phazione McClurge down the left side wall to make it 14-6 Oilers. San Antonio converted on fourth down with a touchdown pass just inside the goal line on the left sidewall to cut the game down to 14-12 Tulsa. The Oilers saw Cole Blackman snag his first score of the game on a catch just inside the goal line to end the first half scoring at 21-12 Tulsa.
The Oilers benefited from two Tre Harvey interceptions in the second half along with a second touchdown catch from McClurge to finalize what ended up being a 28-20 win in game one of the season.
The Oilers earned their first victory in the Lone Star State as well as their first against San Antonio and against a Western Conference opponent in franchise history.
The Tulsa Oilers face the Fishers Freight on the road inside Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana, at 6:05 pm, April 4.
