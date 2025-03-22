Pirates Fall to Sharks Despite Three Williams Touchdowns

March 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - Massachusetts running back Pooka Williams scored three touchdowns, but it was not enough as the Jacksonville Sharks defeated the Pirates 46 - 25 in the IFL 2025 season opener at the Tsongas Center.

The Sharks took advantage of two first-quarter turnovers to gain momentum to take a 13-to-nothing lead. Jacksonville defensive back Malik Jones intercepted a Kenji Bahar pass on the seventh play of the game. It took only one snap to turn that into points as quarterback Kaleb Barker connected with Ka'ron Ashley on a 40-yard strike for a seven-to-nothing lead.

The next Pirates possession lasted only two plays as this time Bahar was picked off by John Huggins. Two plays later it was Barker to Jaedon Stoshak with a 10-yard TD pass.

Williams scored his first touchdown on the next drive with an eight-yard run as the quarter ended 13 to 7 Sharks. That lead expanded to 19 to 7 as Ashley pulled in a 16-yard pass for his second score of the evening as the second quarter began.

After a missed 57-yard field goal attempt by the Pirates' Timmy Bleekrode, Jacksonville made it four straight scoring possessions as Barker threw his fourth TD pass of the night to Edward Vander from 15 yards for a 26-7 Sharks lead. Marquis Waters did intercept Barker right before halftime to give the Pirates hope.

The Sharks started the second half with a bang as Tyler King returned the opening kickoff 46 yards for a touchdown, making the score 32 to 7. The Pirates offense found itself in the early third quarter as Bahar connected with Teo Redding with a 13-yard pass to give Massachusetts at first and ten on the Sharks 15 yard line. Three plays later Bahar carried the ball the final yard into the endzone to make it a 32 to 13 game.

The Pirates Marcis Floyd intercepted Barker but the home team could not capitalize and turned the ball over on downs. Barker's next pass was his third interception of the game as Donnie Lewis Jr. of the Pirates secured the ball, but Massachusetts would give it right back as a Bahar fumble was recovered by Malik Jones. Three plays later Vander scored on a two-yard run to push the score to 39-13.

The Pirates began their next drive on their own five-yard line. As Bahar dropped back into the end zone Noah Lyles forced a fumble which was recovered at the one by RJ Wilkins. The next play saw Jimmie Robinson score for Jacksonville. It was the fourth time in the game that the Sharks converted a turnover into points, giving them a 46 to 19 lead.

Williams scored on a two-yard touchdown run and after a fumble recovery by Dominic Quewon, he added a six-yard scamper to make the final score 46 to 25.

The Pirates will look to turn things around on Friday, March 28th at the Tsongas Center against the Quad City Steamwheelers at 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.