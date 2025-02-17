Oilers Land Star Wide Receiver

February 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announce the addition of former Frisco Fighters receiver Cole Blackman.

Blackman, surged as the Frisco Fighters' top wide receiver target, leading his team in 2024 with 505 receiving yards on 40 receptions with 14 touchdowns. The newest Oilers receiver played with the Fighters of the IFL in 2023, getting limited action.

The Glen Allen, Virginia native played in college at William and Mary, Illinois State, and the University of Virginia.

