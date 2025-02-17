Oilers Land Star Wide Receiver
February 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announce the addition of former Frisco Fighters receiver Cole Blackman.
Blackman, surged as the Frisco Fighters' top wide receiver target, leading his team in 2024 with 505 receiving yards on 40 receptions with 14 touchdowns. The newest Oilers receiver played with the Fighters of the IFL in 2023, getting limited action.
The Glen Allen, Virginia native played in college at William and Mary, Illinois State, and the University of Virginia.
Tulsa Oilers Football Season and Group Tickets are on sale now for the 2025 season! Call the front office at 918-632-7825 or visit www.tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.
