Pirates Sign Former NFL Draft Pick Terry Beckner Jr.

February 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed Terry Beckner Jr. A defensive tackle, Beckner was a seventh round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2019 National Football League Draft. The 6'4", 296 lb.Beckner was taken with the 215th overall selection out of the University of Missouri.

Beckner was waived by the Buccaneers and then signed to the practice squad and remained with the team through November of that year.

In August of 2020 he had a tryout with the Chicago Bears and joined their practice squad.for two months.

Beckner then signed with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in 2022 and played in five games that season making five tackles with one sack. In 2023 Beckner saw the field in ten games with Pittsburgh recording 18.5 tackles with three sacks.

2024 saw the former Missouri Tiger going north of the border to the Calgary Stampeders where he was under contract for three months.

Beckner had a four-year career at the University of Missouri. He played in a total of 43 games making 123 tackles with 13.5 sacks and 32 tackles for a loss. He also had one interception, defended five passes, forced one fumble and recovered two more.

His best season in Columbia was in 2017 when he notched 38 stops with seven sacks and 11 tackles for a loss with an interception. A 2015 First-Team Freshman All-American out of East St. Louis, IL, Beckner was chosen as a team captain in 2018 and was a Second-Team All- Southeastern Conference selection by the leagues 14 head coaches and the Associated Press. His signature game was a career-high five tackle performance against Alabama.

Beckner, who overcame a pair of ACL tears early in his career, drew the attention of NFL scouts as he was a key contributor to Mizzou's run defense which ended the regular season ranked 22nd in the Nation while allowing just 3.36 yards per carry over his last 19 games.

