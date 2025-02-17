Pirates Sign OL Tommy Champion

February 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed offensive lineman Tommy Champion for the upcoming Indoor Football League season. For the 6'5", 320 lb. lineman, this will be his third stint with Massachusetts.

Most recently, Champion played in the UFL with the DC Defenders. He was selected with the 33rd pick in the fifth round of the UFL Draft in 2024 and appeared in six games for the Defenders. In 2023 Champion joined the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL and started five of the eight games in which he played. He later joined the DC Defenders playing in one contest.

The former Mississippi State Bulldog came to Massachusetts in June of 2022 after being in camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League

and played in two games for the defending IFL Champions. He began the following year in the XFL before returning to the Pirates and playing in five games.

The Jackson, MS native started his professional career by signing with the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. After his release he was signed to the practice squad. In 2021 he signed a futures contract with Seattle and played in two preseason games.

Champion, who graduated from Mississippi State in 2019 with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies, played two seasons in Starkville, seeing action in a total of 18 games. In 2019 he started six games as a senior. In his redshirt junior year he allowed only one quarterback hurry and helped the Bulldogs to be second in the Southeast Conference as they averaged 223.6 rushing yards per game. They were also second in the SEC with 5.7 yards per carry.

Champion redshirted his first season at Mississippi State in 2017. He transferred to the program after playing at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi. There he earned First-Team All-State honors.

