Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Raymond Boone

February 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DB Raymond Boone for the 2025 season.

Raymond Boone (6-0, 200) adds depth to the Green Bay Blizzard defense. The Landover, Maryland, native has some professional football experience, but Boone will be an Indoor Football League (IFL) rookie in the 2025 season. The defensive back joins the Blizzard after incredible seasons of NCAA Division II football and some professional stints.

From 2019 to 2022, the Bowie State Bulldogs were quite successful. They finished with a winning record each year, skipping one year due to COVID-19. During those three seasons, the team won three straight CIAA titles. Raymond Boone appeared in 35 games and recorded 115 tackles, two and a half tackles for loss, ten interceptions, 23 pass breakups, one fumble recovery, and two blocked kicks. Additionally, Boone served as a punt and kick returner. He returned nine kicks for 173 yards and three punts for 38 yards and one touchdown. Boone began his collegiate career by making the CIAA All-Rookie Team (2019) and finished by being selected for First Team All-CIAA (2022).

Following his outstanding senior year, Boone found several opportunities to continue showing his skills. In 2023, he participated in the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Following this, Boone was invited to a mini-camp with the Washington Commanders, who play in his hometown, Landover, Maryland! In 2024, he gained experience with the Carolina Cobras of the National Arena League (NAL) and spent some time with the Northern Arizona Wranglers of the IFL.

Head Coach Corey Roberson is a defensive-minded coach. Under his leadership, the Green Bay Blizzard has frequently earned a high ranking among defenses in the IFL. Last season, Green Bay led the league in fewest passing yards and fewest points allowed per game. This great defensive tradition may continue as Boone will come to Blizzard Training Camp with professional experience and a championship pedigree. He recently said, "I'm truly elated to be a part of this year's journey in Green Bay. To the fans, all of you are in for an amazing treat this season!"

