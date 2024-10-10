Former Monmouth DB Tyrese Wright Signs with Panthers

October 10, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers are bringing in a proven talent in the secondary with the signing of former Monmouth defensive back Tyrese Wright, who earned honorable mention All-Colonial Athletic Association honors in 2023.

Dependable and productive, Wright started all but one game over four seasons with the Hawks, making 41 starts in 50 career appearances. As a senior in 2023, he finished tied for third on the team in tackles and shared the team lead with 5.5 tackles for loss. In 2022, Wright made key interceptions in wins over Georgetown and Stony Brook, and he recorded a season-high nine tackles in the victory against #10 Albany. For his efforts, he was named the winner of the team's Defensive Unsung Hero Award. Wright earned all-conference honors twice and was named to the CAA Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll in 2022.

"Tyrese is a playmaking, ball-hawking defensive back who plays with a pro demeanor and toughness," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "His ability to play in the box, take on blockers near the line of scrimmage, and cover athletes in space creates matchup versatility that helps strengthen our defense."

Wright is hopeful that his talent translates into being a difference-maker in pursuit of a championship.

"I feel the Bay Area Panthers are a great fit for me because of the winning culture that's been established," said Wright. "I believe that's a perfect place for me to fit in with the same winning culture I've been raised on ever since I started playing football."

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.