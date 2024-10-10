Iowa Native Joins Barnstormers Roster

October 10, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed wide receiver Tom Butters to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Wellman, Iowa native Tom Butters (6-5, 245, Wartburg College) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Butters spent his career at Wartburg College where he appeared in 32 games collecting 83 receptions for 978 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Knights.

"Tom is a very interesting prospect for us," said Head Coach Dave Mogensen. "As a versatile tight end, he brings great size to our receiver room, but he also has shown the athletic ability to play wide. With us continuing the wide-open offense we showed the second half of 2024, we needed a guy who could do a lot of different things at the wide receiver position. Tom should bring us that and be a major force in the red zone."

Butters will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

