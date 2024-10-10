Knight Hawks Re-Sign Wide Receiver Quentin Randolph

October 10, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks Head Coach and General Manager Mike Davis announced today, October 10, that the team has signed wide receiver Quentin Randolph to a contract for the 2025 IFL season.

Randolph will return for his third season with the Knight Hawks. In 2024, Randolph led the Knight Hawks with 56 receptions and 818 receiving yards, while his 15 receiving touchdowns were second-most on the team.

"Quentin is an elite receiver in this league and has been a significant member of our offense," said Davis. "He is an extremely hard worker, and last season he stepped up as a leader in our locker room, as well. We are very happy to have him back for another season to push towards a championship in Vegas."

Randolph finished the season ranked sixth league-wide in receiving yards and tied for 11th in receiving touchdowns.

He is the franchise's all-time leader in receptions (112) and receiving yards (1,619), and he ranks second in franchise history with 29 touchdowns as a Knight Hawk.

Randolph is the second announced signing of the off-season for the Knight Hawks. Last week, the team announced a new contract for quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson, the IFL's Most Valuable Player in 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.