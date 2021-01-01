Game Preview: Stingrays at Swamp Rabbits, January 1 at 2:05 PM

January 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Friday, January 1, 2021 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 2:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays and Greenville Swamp Rabbits will open 2021 with their fourth matchup of the season on Friday afternoon at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. All of the first three meetings between the two foes have gone to overtime and all ended with the score at 3-2. The Swamp Rabbits prevailed in OT in the first and most recent meeting Sunday, with defender Ben Finkelstein scoring both deciding goals. SC prevailed last Saturday in a shootout. Sunday's win was just the second this season for the Rabbits in six games, while the Rays have earned points in all five of their games so far during 2020-21. South Carolina has picked up where they left off last season on defense, allowing an average of just 2.00 goals per game in their first five contests of the new season. SC finished as the best defensive team in the ECHL during 2019-20, allowing only 2.37 goals per game. The teams are at the bottom of the league's power play rankings, with Greenville scoring twice on the man-advantage (7.7%) while the Rays netted their first PP goal in Sunday's loss (3.8%).

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Greenville is coming off a season that showed improvement from 2018-19. When the 2019-20 year ended abruptly, the Swamp Rabbits were holding on to third place in the South Division standings and poised for a run at the postseason. Despite the positive outlook, the team still made sweeping changes during the offseason, with a new ownership putting a new coaching staff in place. Through six games in 2020-21, the club has had plenty of offensive help from their back end, with defensemen Ben Finkelstein (3g, 3a) and Samuel Jardine (1g, 5a) posting six points apiece. Forward Joey Haddad leads the way up front with four points (2g, 2a). After going without a point in his first five games, forward Liam Pecararo, who finished with a team-leading 23 goals last season, had two assists in a win at SC on Sunday. In goal, Ryan Bednard, a Florida Panthers prospect, has played three of the club's six games and has a 1-1-1 record along with a goals-against average of 2.88.

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, January 8, vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 9, vs. Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, January 15, vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 16, vs. Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Monday, January 18, vs. Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m.

