Five Solar Bears Head to Bolts Training Camp

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forwards Jimmy Huntington and Ryan Lohin, and defensemen Alex Green and Dmitry Semykin have been recalled by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Orlando's NHL affiliate, for the start of Lightning training camp this weekend. Additionally, defenseman Devante Stephens has received a tryout invitation to Lightning training camp.

Huntington, 22, has four points (2g-2a) in five games with the Solar Bears this season.

Lohin, 24, leads Orlando in scoring with six points (4g-2a) in five games.

Green, 22, has recorded two points through five games with the Solar Bears.

Semykin, 20, has appeared in five contests for Orlando, logging a team-leading 17 penalty minutes.

Stephens, 23, has posted four points (1g-3a) in five games with the Solar Bears.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears take part in a home-and-home set with the Everblades later this week, as they visit Hertz Arena on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to close out the week against Florida at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 3 p.m. Sunday's game is a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday. Visit vystarcu.org/solarbears for details regarding free and discounted ticket offers for VyStar members.

