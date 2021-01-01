Allen Spoils Home Opener; Wins 5-1 on New Year's Day

WICHITA, Kan. - Playing in its first home game since last February, Wichita fell on New Year's Day to Allen by the final of 5-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Matteo Gennaro stayed red-hot, scoring the lone Thunder goal in the losing effort.

Allen took an early lead as Kameron Kielly beat Gillam at 7:38 to make it 1-0. Wichita answered five minutes later when Gennaro put a home a one-timer from the slot for his 4th of the season.

In the second, Allen scored twice late in the frame to grab a 3-1 lead. Jesse Mychan poked home a loose puck near the top of the crease at 12:02. Four minutes later, Joseph Garreffa intercepted a Gillam clearing attempt, came in and found the net for his 4th of the year to make it 3-1.

Allen tacked on two more in the third to pull away. At 6:59, Kayle Doetzl fired a shot from the right boards and Mychan was able to redirect it to beat Gillam and make it 4-1. Jake McGrew closed out the scoring at 15:01 as he found a rebound off a broken play and fired home his 5th of the year to make it 5-1.

Wichita gave up the first goal, making it the first time so far this season the Thunder didn't score before their opponent. Gennaro (4g, 3a) has points in four-straight games to start the season for the Thunder. Gordie Green added an assist, giving him points in three-straight.

The Thunder remains at home tomorrow night to host Allen. The contest will finish off a three-game set between the two teams.

