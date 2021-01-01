ECHL Transactions - January 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 1, 2021:

Indy:

Add Tom Aubrun, G added to NHL/AHL Active List (moved from Active Roster)

Orlando:

Add Clint Windsor, G added to NHL/AHL Active List (moved from Active Roster)

Add Peter Abbandonato, F added to NHL/AHL Active List (moved from Active Roster)

Add Nikita Pavlychev, F added to NHL/AHL Active List (moved from Active Roster)

Add Richie Boyd, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Matthew Spencer, D activated from reserve

Add Johno May, F activated from reserve

Add Taylor Cammarata, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Bird, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Darien Craighead, F activated from reserve

Delete Mark Cooper, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Roman Durny, G activated from reserve

Add Kyle Jenkins, D activated from reserve

Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve

Delete Griff Jeszka, F placed on reserve

Delete Devin Williams, G placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Edwin Hookenson, D activated from reserve

Add Tanner Jago, D activated from reserve

Add Matt Hoover, F activated from reserve

Delete Jared Pike, F placed on reserve

Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve

Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F added to active roster (work authorization obtained) [12/31]

Add Matt Miller, D activated from reserve [12/31]

Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on reserve [12/31]

