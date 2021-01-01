ECHL Transactions - January 1
January 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 1, 2021:
Indy:
Add Tom Aubrun, G added to NHL/AHL Active List (moved from Active Roster)
Orlando:
Add Clint Windsor, G added to NHL/AHL Active List (moved from Active Roster)
Add Peter Abbandonato, F added to NHL/AHL Active List (moved from Active Roster)
Add Nikita Pavlychev, F added to NHL/AHL Active List (moved from Active Roster)
Add Richie Boyd, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Matthew Spencer, D activated from reserve
Add Johno May, F activated from reserve
Add Taylor Cammarata, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Bird, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Darien Craighead, F activated from reserve
Delete Mark Cooper, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Roman Durny, G activated from reserve
Add Kyle Jenkins, D activated from reserve
Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve
Delete Griff Jeszka, F placed on reserve
Delete Devin Williams, G placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Edwin Hookenson, D activated from reserve
Add Tanner Jago, D activated from reserve
Add Matt Hoover, F activated from reserve
Delete Jared Pike, F placed on reserve
Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve
Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F added to active roster (work authorization obtained) [12/31]
Add Matt Miller, D activated from reserve [12/31]
Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on reserve [12/31]
