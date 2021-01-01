Grizzlies Preview: January 1, 2021 Rapid City at Utah

Rapid City Rush (1-4, 2 points) at Utah Grizzlies (2-1, 4 points)

January 1, 2021 | 7:10 PM | Game #4 | Maverik Center

Referees: Sean MacFarlane (# 4)

Linesmen: James McKenna (# 96), Kollin Kleinendorst (# 87)

Where to See and Hear the Game

You can catch every game on Flohockey.TV, the new home for ECHL.TV. The game can also be heard on Mixlr, the new broadcast home for Grizzlies hockey.

Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/

Listen Live: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies

West Valley City, Utah - It's New Year's Day and the start of the 2021 calendar year. It's also the 2nd game in a 3 game series between the Grizzlies and Rush. For the Grizzlies, it's the 6th straight game against Rapid City, dating all the way back to the March 6th and 7th, 2020 series split at RC. The Grizzlies are 3-1-1 in the last 5 games, all against the Rush.

Last Time Utah Played on New Year's Day

The last time the Grizzlies played on January 1st was in 2016 at Sullivan Arena in Alaska. Alex Krushelnyski and Ryan Walters each scored goals for Utah. Walters broke a 1-1 tie with 8 minutes and 9 seconds left in regulation. Krushelnyski had 1 goal and 1 assist and Charlie Serault had 2 assists. Ryan Faragher saved 28 of 29 for Utah in the win. Both teams went 1 for 5 on the power play.

Grizzlies Wearing Throwback Jersey's Tonight

The Grizzlies are wearing alternate throwback jersey's tonight in honor of the 25th season of Grizzlies hockey in Utah. The Grizzlies are also wearing a green throwback warmup jersey at home this season.

Wegwerth and Scheid Put on a Show Last Night

Joe Wegwerth and Ian Scheid each had 2 goals in the 6-3 win vs Rapid City in the home opener at Maverik Center. Jack Jenkins had 1 goal and 2 assists and was a +4 for Utah in his 2020-21 season debut. Jenkins had 7 goals and 18 assists for the Grizzlies last year. Jack was a college teammate with Joe Wegwerth at Notre Dame for 4 seasons from 2016-2019. They will no doubt be rooting for the Irish today against Alabama in the College Football Semifinal game. Wegwerth, 1 of 2 assistant captains this season, has 3 goals and 1 assist so far in 3 games this season. Last year Joe had 14 goals and 12 assists in 43 games.

Trey Bradley Shined in Grizzlies Opener

Bradley had 3 first period assists for Utah in the 6-3 win over Rapid City. Bradley scored 14 goals and 20 assists in 48 games for the Newfoundland Growlers last season. Trey is the son of 2 time NHL All-Star Brian Bradley and the brother of Cody Bradley, who played at Colorado College from 2013-2016 and has played overseas for the past 3 seasons. Cody and Trey were teammates at Colorado College for the 2015-16 season when Cody was a senior and Trey was a freshman.

From Newfoundland to Utah

Forward Trey Bradley, Goaltender Parker Gahagen and Defenseman Garrett Johnston and Miles Gendron all played for Newfoundland last season. The Growlers played the Grizzlies at Maverik Center on Dec. 11, 13-14th, 2019. Special Teams

Solid to Start Season

Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play last night as Ian Scheid scored with 1 second left on the man advantage with 2:14 left in the first period. Through 3 games, Utah is 3 for 12 (25.0 %) on the Power Play. The Grizzlies have the number 1 power play unit in the league early on in the season. Grizz are 8 for 9 on the penalty kill, 6th best in the league.

Lots of New Faces

15 players made their home debuts last night for the Grizzlies. The only 4 players in uniform for Utah had previously played a home game at Maverik Center. Joe Wegwerth, Jack Jenkins, Yuri Terao and Mitch Maxwell, who got in a fight against RC's Tyson Empey with 2 minutes left in the first period.

Forwards: Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Diego Cuglietta, Brayden Gelsinger, Charlie Gerard, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth.

Defenseman: Matt Abt, Miles Gendron, Edwin Hookenson, Tanner Jago, Garrett Johnston, Alex Lepkowski, Kris Myllari, Ian Scheid, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Parker Gahagen, Peyton Jones.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 2-1

Home record: 1-0.

Road record: 1-1.

Last 10 games: Utah is 2-1 this season. Utah was 4-2-2-2 last year in the last 10 games.

Goals per game: 4.33 (Tied for 2nd in the league). 13 goals in 3 games.

Goals against per game: 3.33 (9th).

Shots per game: 34.33 (6th).

Shots against per game: 29.00 (3rd).

Power Play: 25.0 % - 3 for 12 (1st).

Penalty Kill: 88.9 % - 8 for 9 (6th).

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Joe Wegwerth (3)

Assists: Diego Cuglietta (4)

Points: Cuglietta (5)

Plus/Minus: Jack Jenkins (+4)

PIM: Mitch Maxwell (7)

Power Play Points: Miles Gendron, Cedric Pare, Joe Wegwerth (2)

Shots on Goal: Charlie Gerard (15)

Shooting Percentage: 4 tied at (25.0 %) Minimum 4 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cuglietta, Wegwerth (1)

Wins: Peyton Jones (2)

Save %: Jones (.885)

Goals Against Average: Jones (3.36).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 6 4 3 0 0 13 Utah Grizzlies 47 35 21 0 103

Opposition 2 4 4 0 0 10 Opposition 28 35 24 0 87

Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Tim Branham.

Assistant Coach: Ryan Kinasewich.

Equipment Manager: Matthew Schwegmann.

Trainer: Collin Lee.

Schedule From December 11th, 2020 - January 14th, 2021

Friday, December 11, 2020 - Utah 4, Rapid City 6.

Saturday, December 12, 2020 - Utah 3, Rapid City 1.

Thursday, December 31, 2020 - Rapid City at Utah. 5:00 pm.

Friday, January 1, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, January 2, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Friday, January 8, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 7:05 pm.

Saturday, January 9, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 7:05 pm.

Sunday, January 10, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 4:05 pm.

2nd Wave of the 2020-21 Schedule

Friday, January 15th, 2020 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm

Saturday, January 16th, 2020 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm

Monday, January 18th, 2020 - Kansas City at Utah. 5:10 pm

Friday, January 22nd , 2020 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm

Saturday, January 23rd , 2020 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm

Friday, January 29th, 2020 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm

Saturday, January 30th, 2020 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Sunday, January 31st, 2020 - Allen at Utah. 1:10 pm.

Friday, February 5th, 2020 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, February 6th, 2020 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm

Tuesday, February 9th, 2020 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm.

Images from this story

